Cardinals' Moises Gomez: Optioned out to Triple-A
Mar 16, 2023
Gomez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis by the Cardinals on Thursday.
Gomez was sporting a weak .589 OPS through 35 plate appearances this spring in the Grapefruit League. He racked up 39 homers in 120 games last year between Double-A and Triple-A, putting him in line to make his
MLB debut at some point in 2023.
