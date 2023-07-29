Gorman went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Cubs.

Gorman tried to spark the Cardinals' offense on his own in the sixth inning with a double before stealing third base, but he was left stranded. The second baseman started July cold, but he's gone 19-for-65 (.292) with six home runs, 16 RBI, six doubles and two steals over his last 18 games. For the season, the slugger has a .243/.323/.498 slash line with 22 homers, 16 doubles, six steals, 65 RBI and 45 runs scored over 94 contests.