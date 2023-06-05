site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-nolan-gorman-not-in-mondays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Not in Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gorman is absent from the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
With left-hander Martin Perez taking the ball for the Rangers, Gorman will receive a day of rest. Brendan Donovan is at second base and Luken Baker is in the designated hitter spot.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read