Gorman (back) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Twins.
Gorman was scratched from Sunday's series finale against the Cubs due to back tightness and isn't ready to return even after Monday's scheduled team off day. Taylor Motter will start at second base for the Cardinals on Tuesday as Jordan Walker takes a turn as the designated hitter.
