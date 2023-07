Gorman was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Cubs due to back tightness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gorman was penciled in to start at second base and bat third Sunday, but the back issue will instead force him to the bench. The 23-year-old will now have two days to rest up since the Cardinals have a team day off Monday before potentially missing more time. Taylor Motter replaced him in the lineup at second base.