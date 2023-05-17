St. Louis transferred Naughton (forearm) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.
Naughton resumed throwing earlier this month, but he still has a lot of hurdles to clear in his recovery from a left forearm strain. He originally landed on the IL on April 8 and now won't be eligible to rejoin the St. Louis bullpen until June 8.
