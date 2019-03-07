DeJong, who went 2-for-3 with a double, a two-run home run, three total RBI, a walk and two runs in a 9-5 Grapefruit League win over the Yankees on Wednesday, is now hitting .308 this spring.

DeJong saw a dip in home runs and all three components of his slash line in his sophomore 2018 campaign, despite logging 46 additional plate appearances than in his rookie 2017 season. However, there are high hopes for the shortstop going into his third campaign, and his body of work thus far this spring seems to validate that optimism. There's also been rumblings of a possible No. 3 spot in the order for DeJong to open the season, which would lay the groundwork for a potential statistical boost in multiple categories.