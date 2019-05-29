Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt: Goes yard Tuesday
Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Phillies.
Goldschmidt took Nick Pivetta deep in the first inning to record his 11th home run of the season. It was both his first homer and extra-base hit since May 12. While he's still hitting a respectable .268 and getting on-base at a strong .359 clip, his current .449 slugging percentage is nearly 80 points lower than his mark in 2018.
