Goldschmidt is 1-for-10 with five strikeouts and a walk over his first five Grapefruit League games.

Goldschmidt's strikeout rate ticked up to 23.5 percent last season -- it's been steadily going up since his career-low mark of 18.7 percent in 2020. By normal standards, Goldschmidt was fine with a .268/.363/.447 slash line over 154 games last season, but it was a vast drop compared to his MVP-level performance the year before. The 36-year-old first baseman isn't in danger over losing his spot in the lineup, but he may simply no longer be the ever-reliable hitter he once was. A better showing from the Cardinals' offense as a whole may be able to buoy Goldschmidt's numbers even if his best years are behind him.