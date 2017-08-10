Play

Grichuk is not in Thursday's lineup against Kansas City.

After pouring in four hits over the last two games, Grichuk will receive a standard day off in favor of Jose Martinez. The 25-year-old has seemingly broken out of his week-long slump, and should be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against Atlanta.

