Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Absent from Thursday lineup
Grichuk is not in Thursday's lineup against Kansas City.
After pouring in four hits over the last two games, Grichuk will receive a standard day off in favor of Jose Martinez. The 25-year-old has seemingly broken out of his week-long slump, and should be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against Atlanta.
