Although the team has yet to make an official announcement, Arozarena has been informed he'll be sent back down to Triple-A Memphis later Tuesday to make room for the promotion of Harrison Bader, Stu Durando and Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report.

Arozarena went 2-for-8 over three games in his first taste of big-league action after decimating Triple-A pitching to the tune of a .368/.442/.562 line across 52 games with the Redbirds. The 24-year-old could well find himself back at the major-league level in short order when rosters expand in September.