Helsley earned his fourth save Tuesday in a win over the Phillies after tossing a scoreless ninth inning. He did not allow a baserunner and struck out two.

Helsley shut the door on the Phillies with a perfect inning and secured the shutout for the Cardinals. He's now tied with four others for the second-most saves in baseball with four and has allowed just one run over his last six innings.

