Helsley earned his fourth save Tuesday in a win over the Phillies after tossing a scoreless ninth inning. He did not allow a baserunner and struck out two.
Helsley shut the door on the Phillies with a perfect inning and secured the shutout for the Cardinals. He's now tied with four others for the second-most saves in baseball with four and has allowed just one run over his last six innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Takes extra-inning loss•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Notches third save•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Locks down second save•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Converts first save of 2024•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Blows first save chance of season•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Solid to begin spring•