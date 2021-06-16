Helsley (4-4) struck out a batter in 1.1 perfect innings of relief, qualifying for the win in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over the Marlins.

Though his ERA, now 5.86, remains unimpressive, Helsley has now logged four consecutive scoreless relief appearances after yielding two runs in four of his previous six games. The Cardinals have stuck with the righty as a late-inning option through his struggles and he's beginning to reward them with this string of effective performances. Interestingly, strikeouts have almost been a non-factor in Helsley's recent work, as he's fanned just two hitters in his last seven games.