St. Louis placed Helsley on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right forearm strain.

Helsley didn't make an appearance over the weekend versus the Reds even as some situations seemed to dictate he should be used. The injury provides an explanation for why Helsley wasn't used, and while the Cardinals haven't provided a timeline for his return, his diagnosis of a forearm strain would seem to portend an extended absence. Giovanny Gallegos will be the odds-on favorite to close for St. Louis while Helsley is on the shelf.