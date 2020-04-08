Helsley, who posted a 1.29 ERA across four Grapefruit League appearances, was in contention for closing opportunities when spring training was suspended, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Helsley certainly didn't hurt his cause with his dominant spring performance, which follows an excellent rookie 2019 campaign. The 25-year-old right-hander boasts a 97 mph fastball that seemingly makes him a natural fit for late-inning duty. However, with the delayed start to the regular season, the amount of games last year's closer Jordan Hicks (elbow) misses should be significantly reduced, which in turn will limit the cumulative amount of save opportunities available for other relievers..