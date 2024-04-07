Helsley gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his third save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Marlins.
The right-hander needed only six pitches (five strikes) to breeze through the middle of Miami's order. Helsley has blown one save chance already, but he has a 5:0 K:BB through 5.0 innings and has reeled off four straight scoreless appearances. If he can stay healthy in 2024, he should be able to top the career-high 19 saves he produced in 2022.
