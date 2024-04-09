Helsley (1-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk over one inning, taking the extra-inning loss Monday versus the Phillies. He did not record a strikeout.

Helsley was brought in to pitch the 10th inning, but he gave up an RBI double to Alec Bohm and a sacrifice fly to Bryson Stott after intentionally walking Bryce Harper with one out. This was the first time Helsley has given up runs since he blew a save March 30 versus the Dodgers. All six of the right-hander's appearances have been one inning so far -- in previous years, he's been tasked with getting more than three outs, but manager Oliver Marmol told reporters Sunday that Helsley will not be doing that as often in 2024, per Katie Woo of The Athletic. Helsley has a 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 5:1 K:BB while converting three of his four save chances so far this season.