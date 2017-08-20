Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Added as 26th man

Piscotty was added to the Cardinals roster as the 26th man for Sunday's Little League Classic, which takes place in Williamsport, PA against the Pirates.

This is a unique event, pitting two big-league teams against each other in a park that is known for little-league baseball. Piscotty has certainly earned a return to the majors, as he is hitting .313 with four home runs in eight games at Triple-A Memphis. He may be sent back down after Sunday's game, but will undoubtedly be back up when rosters expand in September.