Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Added as 26th man
Piscotty was added to the Cardinals roster as the 26th man for Sunday's Little League Classic, which takes place in Williamsport, PA against the Pirates.
This is a unique event, pitting two big-league teams against each other in a park that is known for little-league baseball. Piscotty has certainly earned a return to the majors, as he is hitting .313 with four home runs in eight games at Triple-A Memphis. He may be sent back down after Sunday's game, but will undoubtedly be back up when rosters expand in September.
More News
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Goes deep again Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Two homers in first three games in Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Sent to minors•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Out of action Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Receives Wednesday night off•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Singles in return from DL•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...