Play

Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Added as 26th man

Piscotty was added to the Cardinals roster as the 26th man for Sunday's Little League Classic, which takes place in Williamsport, PA against the Pirates.

This is a unique event, pitting two big-league teams against each other in a park that is known for little-league baseball. Piscotty has certainly earned a return to the majors, as he is hitting .313 with four home runs in eight games at Triple-A Memphis. He may be sent back down after Sunday's game, but will undoubtedly be back up when rosters expand in September.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast