Matz (lat) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, the first day for pitchers and catchers at Cardinals camp, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Matz was limited to 105 innings in 2023, posting a 3.86 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP over 25 appearances (17 starts) before being shut down in August. It's encouraging that the southpaw is throwing to begin camp after avoiding offseason surgery. The Cardinals focused on pitching in the winter, but Matz is still penciled in for a rotation spot regardless of if the team breaks camp with a five-man or six-man rotation. From a fantasy perspective, the injury-prone 32-year-old is a low-end option after showing significant year-to-year inconsistency, but he should be considered fully healthy once he gets into spring games.