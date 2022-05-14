Edman went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 8-2 loss to the Giants.

Edman got aboard with a walk, stole second and scored on a Paul Goldschmidt groundout in the first inning. Friday's 0-fer ended a modest three-game hitting streak for Edman, but he was able to pick up his first steal since May 7. The speedy second baseman is slashing .277/.372/.420 with eight steals, three home runs, 16 RBI and 21 runs scored through 130 plate appearances.