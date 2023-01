Edman agreed to a one-year, $4.2 million contract with the Cardinals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

It's the first year of arbitration eligiblity for Edman, who had a .265/.324/.400 slash line with 13 home runs, 57 RBI, 95 runs and 32 stolen bases last season. The 27-year-old switch hitter is expected to begin 2023 as St. Louis' starting shortstop