Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Sunday that Edman (wrist) is expected to report to the rookie-level Florida Complex League or Single-A Palm Beach this week to take some at-bats and get in some defensive reps, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Mamol didn't explicitly say that Edman will begin a formal rehab assignment, so the 29-year-old may just be participating in simulated games this week at the Cardinals' spring facility in Florida. In any case, the activity marks another important step in the recovery process for Edman, who has been out all season while he ramps back up from October wrist surgery. Edman won a Gold Glove at second base in 2021 and logged 46 starts at shortstop in 2023, but the outfield might represent his clearest path to consistent playing time once he returns from the 60-day injured list.