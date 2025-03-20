Edman went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday in a 6-3 victory versus the Cubs.

Edman started at second base in place of Mookie Betts (illness) for the second straight game and went 1-for-5 for the second consecutive contest. His lone hit Wednesday left the yard, as Edman drilled a solo shot to left field in the third inning. Though Betts could be back for the Dodgers' home opener March 27 versus Detroit, Edman should continue to be part of the lineup most days, as he's expected to be the team's primary center fielder when Betts is back healthy.