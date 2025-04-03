Edman went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk against Atlanta in Wednesday's 6-5 win.

Los Angeles fell behind 5-0 before Edman sparked the club with a two-run blast to center field in the second inning. The long ball was his fourth through eight games this season -- only one MLB player (Eugenio Suarez) has more homers to this point in the campaign. The display of power is uncharacteristic for Edman, as his regular-season career-high mark is just 13 homers, which he reached in both 2022 and 2023.