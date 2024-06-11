Edman (wrist) will take batting practice on the field at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The switch-hitting Edman was recently cleared to hit from both sides of the plate and will now progress to taking on-field BP for the first time since last October's right wrist surgery. Edman's progress from the operation has been slow and involved numerous starts and stops, but he's been trending in a positive direction for the last few weeks and he might not be far off from a rehab assignment.