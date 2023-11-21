St. Louis re-signed Rodriguez (shoulder) to a minor-league contract Tuesday with an invitation to major-league spring training, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Rodriguez was outrighted off the Cardinals' 40-man roster earlier this month, but he'll return as organizational depth for the 2024 season. The 33-year-old right-hander missed most of 2023 after undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery in early May, though he should be fully recovered by now.
