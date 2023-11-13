Rodriguez (shoulder) elected to become a free agent Monday.
The Cardinals outrighted Rodriguez off their 40-man roster and offered the Rule 5 pick back to the Yankees, but they declined. The reliever never pitched for the Cards, as he was limited to just seven games in the minors due to a shoulder injury which eventually required surgery. Rodriguez nearly made it back late in the season, but it's not clear what his current health situation is.
More News
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Rehabbing at Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Set for bullpen session•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Rehab assignment paused•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Scoreless frame in rehab appearance•