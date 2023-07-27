Rodriguez (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez is about three months removed from arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder and could potentially become a bullpen option for the Cardinals sometime in August. The initial timetable called for him to miss 4-to-6 months.
More News
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Rehab assignment paused•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Scoreless frame in rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Sharp in rehab debut•
-
Cardinals' Wilking Rodriguez: Set to begin rehab assignment•