Contreras (hand) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Contreras sat out Thursday's series opener versus Miami after getting hit in the hand by a pitch Wednesday. He managed to avoid a fracture and will now return as St. Louis' DH while Ivan Herrera starts behind the dish.
