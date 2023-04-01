Contreras (knee) will not start Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Contreras was hit in the knee by a Jordan Hicks fastball while catching the flamethrower on Opening Day. X-rays and an MRI didn't turn up anything worse than a bruise, but he'll nonetheless sit for at least one game. Andrew Knizner takes over behind the plate.
