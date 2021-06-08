Molina (knee) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Cleveland, Bally Sports Midwest reports.
Molina was available off the bench Sunday, so the same is likely true Tuesday after receiving a couple days of rest. Andrew Knizner catches once again while Molina recovers from the bruised left knee.
