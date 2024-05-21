Thompson is scheduled to start for Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democratreports.
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol named the left-hander as a candidate to start Saturday against the Cubs, but it appears he'll remain in the minor-league rotation. Thompson could still be an option for St. Louis if Wednesday's outing is a brief one, but the organization seems more likely to go in another direction at this point.
