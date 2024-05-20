Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that Thompson is a candidate to start Saturday versus the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

It sounds like the decision will come down to either Thompson or Andre Pallante, although the team doesn't appear close to making that call. Thompson was sent down last month after posting a 9.53 ERA over five appearances (two starts). He's managed to put up a 1.84 ERA in 14.2 frames with Triple-A Memphis, although that's come with a 14:13 K:BB.