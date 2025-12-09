Cardinals' Zack Thompson: Expected to be ready for spring
By RotoWire Staff
Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said Tuesday that Thompson (lat) should be ready for the start of spring training, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Thompson missed the entirety of the 2025 season due to a left lat strain, encountering multiple setbacks along the way. He was removed from the Cardinals' 40-man roster last month, but the southpaw remains in the organization and will compete for a roster spot in spring training.
