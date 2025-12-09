default-cbs-image
Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said Tuesday that Thompson (lat) should be ready for the start of spring training, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Thompson missed the entirety of the 2025 season due to a left lat strain, encountering multiple setbacks along the way. He was removed from the Cardinals' 40-man roster last month, but the southpaw remains in the organization and will compete for a roster spot in spring training.

