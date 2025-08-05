Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Tuesday that Thompson (lat) has suffered another setback, Matt Pauley of KMOX Sports reports.

Marmol didn't offer any additional specifics on Thompson's status, but it's yet another setback with a left lat strain that's kept the hurler out all season. At this stage of the season, the odds of Thompson making it back to pitch this year appear long. The bigger question might be whether he needs surgery, and that is unclear.