Cubs owner Tom Ricketts said Monday that there have been "some discussions" with Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, but it hasn't evolved into a "negotiation" yet, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Furthermore, Ricketts implied that the front office is waiting for Boras to reach back out to re-engage in talks. Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reported earlier Monday that the Cubs are not expected to make Bellinger a massive, long-term offer but would have interest in a shorter contract with opt outs. With spring training underway, Bellinger presumably doesn't want to wait too much longer before making a decision.