Alzolay pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

A night after striking out the side to record a save, Alzolay retired the White Sox in order again to register his 11th save of the season in 12 chances. The righty is settling in as the Cubs' closer and should have decent job security at this point given his strong 2.40 ERA and 0.93 WHIP across 45 innings, to go along with 51 strikeouts.