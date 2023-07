Alzolay allowed two hits over 1.1 scoreless innings Friday, striking out one and picking up a save against St. Louis.

Alzolay put two runners on base with no outs in the ninth inning but escaped with a save in the 3-2 victory. He's converted eight straight save opportunities since his last blown chance July 4. During that span, he's given up just two runs over 10 innings. Alzolay lowered his ERA to 2.33 with a strong 52:7 K:BB through 46.1 frames.