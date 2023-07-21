Alzolay picked up the save Friday against St. Louis, tossing a scoreless ninth inning. He didn't record a walk or strikeout.

Alzolay entered with a one-run lead and proceeded to retire Lars Nootbaar and Paul Goldschmidt in order before Nolan Arenado reached on a fielding error. Alzolay then plunked Willson Contreras to put the go-ahead run on base but secured the save by retiring Tyler O'Neill. The right-hander has run away with the Cubs' closing job since May 6, going 7-for-8 in save chances while posting a 28:4 K:BB across 26.1 innings during that stretch.