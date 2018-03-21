Ian Happ will be the Cubs' primary leadoff hitter, though Almora could still see some opportunities there, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Happ has outperformed Almora this spring, so this announcement doesn't come as much of a surprise. Almora could still get occasional time in the leadoff spot, particularly when the Cubs face left-handed starters. The 23-year-old slashed .342/.411/.486 against lefties last year compared to .271/.291/.420 against righties