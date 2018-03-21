Cubs' Albert Almora: Won't be primary leadoff hitter
Ian Happ will be the Cubs' primary leadoff hitter, though Almora could still see some opportunities there, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Happ has outperformed Almora this spring, so this announcement doesn't come as much of a surprise. Almora could still get occasional time in the leadoff spot, particularly when the Cubs face left-handed starters. The 23-year-old slashed .342/.411/.486 against lefties last year compared to .271/.291/.420 against righties
More News
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...