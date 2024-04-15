Brown is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

Though Jameson Taillon (back) looks to be in line to return from the 15-day injured list later this week to join the Chicago rotation, Brown will get at least one more turn on the heels of a strong first MLB start April 9 in San Diego. After making his first two appearances in bulk relief, Brown covered 4.2 innings in his start versus the Padres and struck out five while allowing zero runs on three hits and one walk. Another solid effort Monday against the reigning National League champions could make it tough for the Cubs to justify keeping Brown out of the rotation, even with Taillon's return being imminent.