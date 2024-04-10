Brown (0-0) didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three hits and one walk over 4.2 scoreless innings against San Diego. He struck out five.

After coming out of the pen in his first two appearances of 2024, Brown joined the Cubs rotation for his first career start. He was held to just 77 pitches and isn't quite fully stretched out after throwing 44 and 52 pitches in his first two outings. After yielding six runs in 1.2 innings during his MLB debut, Brown has rebounded with one run allowed in his last 8.2 frames and seems to have the hold on Justin Steele's (hamstring) slot in the rotation. Brown's expected to take the mound Monday against the Diamondbacks for his next start.