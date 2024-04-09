The Cubs are listing Brown as their probable starter for Tuesday's game in San Diego.

Brown pitched out of the bullpen in his first two appearances with the Cubs, so Tuesday's start will be the first of his major-league career. The 24-year-old struggled mightily in his MLB debut, allowing six runs in 1.2 innings against the Rangers, but he bounced back with four innings of one-run ball against the Rockies last week. Brown impressed in spring training and looks promising in the long term, but he will be a high-risk option against a Padres team that ranks second in scoring offense so far this season behind only the Dodgers.