Brown allowed one run on a hit and two walks over six innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out four in the win over Arizona.

After coughing up an RBI single in the second inning, Brown retired the final 13 batters he faced. He was crushed for six runs through just 1.2 frames in his MLB debut March 30 but has since given up just two runs over 14.2 innings. He dropped his ERA to 4.41 with a 15:6 K:BB through four MLB appearances. With Jameson Taillon (back) expected to return in the coming days, Brown's role with the Cubs isn't set in stone.