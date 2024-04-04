Brown pitched four innings against Colorado on Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Brown was blown up in his first big-league outing, allowing six runs in 1.2 innings against Texas on March 30. He was much better in his second appearance, racking up five punchouts in four frames while allowing just one run. He served as a bulk reliever in the contest, following opener Luke Little's one inning of work, and was in line for the win before the Cubs' bullpen blew a late lead. Despite that lost opportunity, this was an excellent bounce-back for Brown, and it will likely result in him getting another chance to pitch the next time the injured Justin Steele's (hamstring) spot comes up in the rotation, though it's unclear if Brown will work in bulk relief again or move into a traditional starting role.