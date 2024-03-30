The Cubs recalled Brown from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

With Justin Steele (hamstring) headed for the injured list, Brown will come up from Triple-A for his first look in the majors. The 24-year-old right-hander turned in a 5.33 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 72.2 innings with Iowa last season, but his impressive spring inspired enough confidence from the Cubs to slot him into the Cubs' rotation as Steele's replacement. Brown will likely make his MLB debut at home against the Rockies on Tuesday.