Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Held out of Wednesday's workout
Zobrist did not participate in Wednesday's workout due to a back issue, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Manager Joe Maddon reiterated that there isn't major concern for Zobrist moving forward, saying, "We're just slow-playing it. He's fine." It's obviously a good sign that Zobrist didn't suffer any sort of setback but it seems clear that the Cubs will take it easy with the veteran throughout the early portion of spring camp.
More News
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...