Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Held out of Wednesday's workout

Zobrist did not participate in Wednesday's workout due to a back issue, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Manager Joe Maddon reiterated that there isn't major concern for Zobrist moving forward, saying, "We're just slow-playing it. He's fine." It's obviously a good sign that Zobrist didn't suffer any sort of setback but it seems clear that the Cubs will take it easy with the veteran throughout the early portion of spring camp.