Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Hits bench Sunday
Zobrist is not in the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.
Zobrist has gotten off to a hot start to August, going 5-for-15 with four runs scored in the first five days of the month. Nonetheless, he'll get a day off by ceding Sunday's start at second base to Ian Happ.
