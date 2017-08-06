Cubs' Ben Zobrist: Hits bench Sunday

Zobrist is not in the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.

Zobrist has gotten off to a hot start to August, going 5-for-15 with four runs scored in the first five days of the month. Nonetheless, he'll get a day off by ceding Sunday's start at second base to Ian Happ.

