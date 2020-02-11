Morrow (elbow) has thrown four mound sessions already after reporting to the Cubs' camp in Arizona early. He's going to be behind his teammates initially, throwing from a mound once every four days, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

As Bastian further reports, Morrow has a stated goal of being ready by Opening Day, though his workout schedule makes achieving that goal unlikely. Given that he hasn't thrown in the majors since July 15, 2018, anything he can give the Cubs has to be treated as a bonus.