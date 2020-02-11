Cubs' Brandon Morrow: Cautious spring training approach
Morrow (elbow) has thrown four mound sessions already after reporting to the Cubs' camp in Arizona early. He's going to be behind his teammates initially, throwing from a mound once every four days, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
As Bastian further reports, Morrow has a stated goal of being ready by Opening Day, though his workout schedule makes achieving that goal unlikely. Given that he hasn't thrown in the majors since July 15, 2018, anything he can give the Cubs has to be treated as a bonus.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Betts still top-five after trade?
With the Dodgers, Red Sox, and Twins finding a trade that works for all three sides, Mookie...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...