Cubs' Casey Sadler: Likely to make team
Sadler will likely earn a bullpen spot with the Cubs whenever the regular season is able to begin, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Sadler pitched well last year, posting a 2.14 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 46.1 innings for the Dodgers and Rays. The 29-year-old is also out of options, so Chicago would have to pass him through waivers if they wanted to move him to the minors. He'll likely earn a middle-relief role in the majors.
